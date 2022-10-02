Oraichain Token (ORAI) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00007570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070108 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10717806 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token launched on September 24th, 2021. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 2,749,392 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

According to CryptoCompare, “With an open source design system namely Sorai, Oraichain’s product line is synchronized as a whole to deliver their technological signature of AI x Blockchain amid the Era of Decentralization. The system comprises working code, resources, and human interface guidelines.Sorai acts on behalf of Oraichain Design Language, supporting designers and developers with essential toolsThere are three types of ORAI, including ERC20 ORAI on the Ethereum network, BEP-20 ORAI on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Native ORAI on the Oraichain Mainnet.”

