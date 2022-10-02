Orca 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.54 Million (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Orca has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Orca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orca has a market capitalization of $83.73 million and $3.54 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orca

Orca was first traded on August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orca is https://reddit.com/r/orca_so and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orca’s official website is www.orca.so.

Buying and Selling Orca

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana."

