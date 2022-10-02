Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Reaches $67.44 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Orchid has a total market cap of $67.44 million and $2.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.18 or 0.99920938 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064443 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064267 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081734 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

