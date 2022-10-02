Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) PT Lowered to $49.00

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.