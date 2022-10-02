Origo 1-Day Volume Tops $969.00 (OGO)

Origo (OGO) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Origo has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. Origo has a total market cap of $254,000.00 and approximately $969.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010766 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10688377 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork. The official website for Origo is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origo

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography.To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

