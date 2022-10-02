PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $794.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,552 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.