PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.
Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,552 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.