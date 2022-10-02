Pando (PANDO) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

Pando (PANDO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. Pando has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and $157,937.00 worth of Pando was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pando has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Pando coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pando

Pando launched on November 26th, 2020. Pando’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Pando is pandosoftware.co/en/index.html#1st. Pando’s official Twitter account is @BrowserPando and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pando Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pando is a web 3.0 browser that has free VPN, mining rewards capabilities. Pando is designed to reward its users with financial rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pando directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pando should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pando using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

