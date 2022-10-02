Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires 2,131 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 0.8% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Price Performance

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.77 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

