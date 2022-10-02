Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires 5,645 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

