Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $839.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $840.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $834.91. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.56.

About Alleghany

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $17.39 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

