Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 4,550 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,550 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.87.

SE opened at $56.05 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.97.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

