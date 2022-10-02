Parametrica Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Parametrica Management Ltd cut its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,969 shares during the quarter. Li Auto comprises 2.6% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LI. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after buying an additional 12,388,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after buying an additional 2,759,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,356,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,177 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 791.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,492,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,420 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ LI opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Li Auto’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

About Li Auto

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

