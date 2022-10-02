Parametrica Management Ltd Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.4% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 21,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $81.93 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

