Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,732,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,213,000 after purchasing an additional 178,481 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,355,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,552,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,603,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,530,000 after buying an additional 1,537,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $187.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

