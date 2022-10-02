Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 90,105 bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Parametrica Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of bluebird bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at bluebird bio

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,189.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,805 shares of company stock valued at $213,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

bluebird bio Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

Shares of BLUE opened at $6.33 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. On average, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

