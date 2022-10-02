Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 90,105 bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Parametrica Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of bluebird bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,189.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,805 shares of company stock valued at $213,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLUE opened at $6.33 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. On average, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
