Parametrica Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 210.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $174,496,000. LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $123,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $84,383,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,487 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $32.60 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.