Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.18.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.21 on Thursday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.06. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 89.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 179.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.