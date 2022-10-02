PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.07. 10,641,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,215,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

