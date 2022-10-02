PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Short Interest Update

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,900 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 591,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PBF Logistics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 374,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 42.79%. On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Logistics Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,232,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,611,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Logistics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,929,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after buying an additional 1,337,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 98.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,836,000 after buying an additional 829,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 71.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 588,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 88.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 259,028 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 437.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

Featured Stories

