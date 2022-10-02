Penguin Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $237,738.55 (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Penguin Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Penguin Finance has a market capitalization of $237,738.55 and $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Penguin Finance has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010839 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Penguin Finance
Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Penguin Finance
Receive News & Updates for Penguin Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penguin Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.