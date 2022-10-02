Penguin Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $237,738.55 (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Penguin Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Penguin Finance has a market capitalization of $237,738.55 and $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Penguin Finance has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Penguin Finance

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Penguin Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Finance directly using US dollars.

