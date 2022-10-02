Phala Network Market Capitalization Hits $87.99 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0880 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $87.99 million and $2.46 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phala Network’s official website is phala.network.

Buying and Selling Phala Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

