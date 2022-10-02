Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
NYSE PM traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $83.01. 7,259,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,564. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
