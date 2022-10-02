Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $83.01. 7,259,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,564. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

