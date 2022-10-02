PhoenixDAO Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $230,640.82 and approximately $39,677.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010787 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00143770 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $341.96 or 0.01786726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00253467 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,504,440 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.