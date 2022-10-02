PicaArtMoney (PICA) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PicaArtMoney (PICA) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. PicaArtMoney has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $52,332.00 worth of PicaArtMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PicaArtMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PicaArtMoney has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PicaArtMoney Profile

PicaArtMoney’s launch date was October 19th, 2020. PicaArtMoney’s total supply is 446,916,625 coins. PicaArtMoney’s official website is www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php. The official message board for PicaArtMoney is blog.naver.com/picapj01.

PicaArtMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pica Art Money (“PICA”) token is a utility token issued by PICA HOLDINGS LIMITED located in Hong Kong. PICA token is available for use as a payment method within the business ecosystem of Pica Project located in Korea. PICA tokens can be used for co-ownership, sale, auction, exhibition, and donation of artworks by famed artists in both Korea and abroad.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PicaArtMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PicaArtMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PicaArtMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

