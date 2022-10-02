Pig Finance (PIG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $191,982.00

Pig Finance (PIG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Pig Finance has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Pig Finance has a total market cap of $7.00 million and $191,982.00 worth of Pig Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pig Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004615 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $312.87 or 0.01620572 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00034948 BTC.

About Pig Finance

Pig Finance (CRYPTO:PIG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Pig Finance’s total supply is 410,311,762,862,209 coins. Pig Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pig_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pig Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIG is a token on Binance Smart Chain. It is a token with a Black Hole design that exponentially cuts the total supply in circulation by massive amounts. PIG combines this with an Auto-Liquidity feature designed to increase the liquidity of the token rapidly.”

