Pika (PIKA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,684.00

Pika (PIKA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Pika coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pika has a total market cap of $327,282.23 and $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pika has traded down 13% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009124 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010802 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Pika Coin Profile
Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. The Reddit community for Pika is https://reddit.com/r/PikaCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pika
