Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Up 23.5% in September

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 80.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. 655,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

