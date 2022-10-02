Pinkslip Finance Trading 49.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PSLIP)

Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Pinkslip Finance has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar. Pinkslip Finance has a market capitalization of $112,687.00 and approximately $58,391.00 worth of Pinkslip Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkslip Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pinkslip Finance

Pinkslip Finance was first traded on August 17th, 2021. Pinkslip Finance’s total supply is 22,760,032 coins. The official website for Pinkslip Finance is pinkslip.finance. Pinkslip Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkslip Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinkslip Finance aims to be a complete metaverse with key decentralized finance components. The core elements allow users at any level to earn passive income whilst providing a gaming component for the experience to be friendly. The ethos has been inspired by multiple drag racing movies and games. The term Pinkslip stands for the slang of an official title certificate to a vehicle, because in some states the document is or was pink. This is the source of the phrase “racing for pinks,” when the winner of a car race wins ownership of the loser's car. The second part of the project name is Finance, which ties to the decentralized ecosystem the platform will have.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkslip Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkslip Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkslip Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

