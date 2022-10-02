Piper Sandler Cuts Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $35.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LOB. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Live Oak Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.53. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.65. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

