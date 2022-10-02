Piper Sandler Cuts Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target to $49.00

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,634,000 after purchasing an additional 210,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 348,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 87,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

