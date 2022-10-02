Piper Sandler Trims Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Target Price to $26.00

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BY opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.85 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 1,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $25,146.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,221.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,607,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,251,000 after purchasing an additional 26,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,249,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

