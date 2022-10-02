Piper Sandler Trims Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Target Price to $23.50

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $23.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group lowered Civista Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $320.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,039,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.