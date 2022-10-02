Piper Sandler Trims Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Target Price to $27.00

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $40,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

