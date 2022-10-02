Piper Sandler Trims West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Target Price to $23.00

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $346.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 3,754.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

