Pivot Token Trading Down 5.7% This Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $157,400.87 and approximately $792,738.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,167.93 or 0.99960146 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00064271 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064322 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00081877 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pivot Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

