PIVX (PIVX) Price Up 31.7% This Week

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, PIVX has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001298 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Swinca (SWI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Flits (FLS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001142 BTC.
- Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About PIVX
PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 70,265,390 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org.
Buying and Selling PIVX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.
