PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on PJT shares. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $66.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.77%.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.