Playcent Market Cap Achieves $545,405.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $545,405.00 and $17,488.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Playcent

Playcent launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Playcent’s official website is playcent.com. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

