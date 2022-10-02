Plian (PI) Price Tops $0.0051

Plian (PI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Plian has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Plian has a market cap of $4.67 million and $59,230.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,141.18 or 1.00002796 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064406 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00064364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00081719 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 915,600,749 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Plian

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars.

