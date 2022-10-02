pNetwork (PNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.42 Million

pNetwork (PNT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $22.78 million and $2.42 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,131.79 or 0.99973627 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081899 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 96,775,229 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. pNetwork’s official website is p.network. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.