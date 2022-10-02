Polis 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $365,405.27 and approximately $5.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005538 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Starter (START) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins and its circulating supply is 15,536,392 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

