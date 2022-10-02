PolkaWar Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $564,350.00 and approximately $458,864.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar launched on May 11th, 2021. PolkaWar’s total supply is 82,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaWar is a blockchain-based NFT gaming platform and marketplace. Inspired by the recent crypto NFT and gaming narratives, PolkaWar aims to combine and synergize them both to build an attractive platform.The game allows every player to build a character and participate in the battle against other players. Further, PolkaWar will also include an NFT marketplace, where players can sell their items, weapons and upgraded equipment for crypto. Some of the items can even be redeemed for real-world replicas.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

