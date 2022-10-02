Polker (PKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.37 Million

Polker (PKR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Polker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Polker has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $217,359.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polker has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker launched on June 21st, 2021. Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Polker’s official website is pkr.io. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polker

According to CryptoCompare, “PKR allows all users from investors and crypto-enthusiasts to gamers and developers to trade, pay, create, and play across any of its supported cryptocurrency networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

