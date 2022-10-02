Polybius (PLBT) Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges

Polybius (PLBT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Polybius coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00005500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polybius has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $15,280.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polybius has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069457 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10618242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polybius Profile

Polybius’ launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io.

Buying and Selling Polybius

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts.In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

