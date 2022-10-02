Polycat Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $541,183.29 (FISH)

Polycat Finance (FISH) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Polycat Finance has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Polycat Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000936 BTC on major exchanges. Polycat Finance has a market cap of $541,183.29 and $39,238.00 worth of Polycat Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polycat Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polycat Finance

Polycat Finance’s total supply is 1,281,150 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,810 coins. Polycat Finance’s official Twitter account is @PolycatFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polycat Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polycat Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polycat Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polycat Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polycat Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polycat Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.