Polychain Monsters (PMON) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.41 Million

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $485,462.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00006731 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,212.45 or 1.00014114 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063540 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00064812 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00081924 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. The Reddit community for Polychain Monsters is https://reddit.com/r/polychainmonsters. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

