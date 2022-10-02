Poodl Token (POODL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Poodl Token (POODL) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Poodl Token has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Poodl Token has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Poodl Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010833 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069544 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10631555 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Poodl Token

Poodl Token was first traded on April 22nd, 2021. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN.

Poodl Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “POODL was created by a group of developers that decided to run the project like most meme-coins, pumped it, dumped it, and then abandoned it. This left the community in a rather difficult situation. Most tokens are simply left for dead after the first pump and dump, but POODL survived because the community saw potential in it and together, started a Telegram group to revive it. Pretty quickly people got interested in the project and the community started to grow exponentially. After reviving the token, creating an official site, and all of the necessary infrastructure, the community began to question where to go from here. See the full POODL timeline Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poodl Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poodl Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poodl Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

