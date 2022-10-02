Portal Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34,499.00 (PORTAL)

Portal (PORTAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Portal has a market cap of $34,499.00 and approximately $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Portal has traded up 72.2% against the dollar. One Portal coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Portal Profile

Portal’s genesis date was April 20th, 2018. Portal’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Portal’s official Twitter account is @contact2portal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Portal is www.project-portal.io.

Buying and Selling Portal

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal intends to build a virtual reality ecosystem based on blockchain technology. Portal refers to the “transposition Gate” and means that users will be provided with a through-type and immersive virtual reality experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portal using one of the exchanges listed above.

