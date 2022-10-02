Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Update

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTIL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 403,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,141. The stock has a market cap of $144.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 100.00% and a negative net margin of 247.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,629.58. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,738 shares in the company, valued at $207,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 175,176 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 357,177 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,281,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,119,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

