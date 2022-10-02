Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PROF opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 437.62%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 146.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 78,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46,383 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 8.3% during the second quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 256,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

